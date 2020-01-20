Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

Data protection fines hit £100m during first 18 months of GDPR

Regulators have received 160,000 data breach reports, with UK firms third-most reported across Europe
20 Jan 2020
Visit/cloud/354583/revamped-uk-cloud-awards-2020-now-open-for-entries
Cloud

Revamped UK Cloud Awards 2020 now open for entries

Organisations have until 20 March to enter into 20 categories celebrating the best in cloud success
20 Jan 2020
Visit/news/354555/announcing-the-launch-of-it-pro-2020
News

Announcing the launch of IT Pro 20/20

A clear view of the technology issues that matter, delivered straight to your inbox
20 Jan 2020
Visit/hardware/laptops/354581/dell-xps-13-2-in-1-2019-review-flipping-brilliant
Laptops

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2019) review: Flipping brilliant

A superb laptop by any measure – its convertible design is simply the icing on the case
20 Jan 2020

Latest News

Visit/data-insights/big-data/354591/mps-urge-clampdown-on-dodgy-data-misuse-in-elections
big data

MPs urge clampdown on ‘dodgy data misuse’ in elections

Limitless fines proposed for breaking election rules and imposing restrictions on micro-targeting
21 Jan 2020
Visit/hardware/354590/gartner-pc-shipments-to-slide-again-in-2020-and-beyond
Hardware

Gartner: PC shipments to slide again in 2020 and beyond

After posting growth last year, the PC market will continue to shrink in the next three years, Gartner predicts
21 Jan 2020
Visit/business-strategy/careers-training/354589/facebook-to-add-1000-more-tech-jobs-in-london
Careers & training

Facebook to add 1,000 more tech jobs in London

The social network is boosting its UK workforce to 4,000 as it builds the tools to tackle harmful content
21 Jan 2020
Visit/technology/artificial-intelligence-ai/354588/microsoft-disagrees-with-eu-facial-recognition-ban
artificial intelligence (AI)

Microsoft disagrees with EU facial-recognition ban

Microsoft president believes it's better to use facial recognition tech to learn how to improve it
21 Jan 2020
Most Popular

Visit/microsoft-windows/32066/what-to-do-if-youre-still-running-windows-7
1.Microsoft Windows

What to do if you're still running Windows 7

14 Jan 2020
Visit/operating-systems/25802/17-windows-10-problems-and-how-to-fix-them
2.operating systems

17 Windows 10 problems - and how to fix them

13 Jan 2020
Visit/operating-systems/microsoft-windows/354526/memes-and-viking-funerals-the-internet-reacts-to-the
3.Microsoft Windows

Memes and Viking funerals: The internet reacts to the death of Windows 7

14 Jan 2020
Visit/web-browser/30394/what-is-http-error-503-and-how-do-you-fix-it
4.web browser

What is HTTP error 503 and how do you fix it?

7 Jan 2020
Visit/policy-legislation/general-data-protection-regulation-gdpr/354577/data-protection-fines-hit-ps100m
5.General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

Data protection fines hit £100m during first 18 months of GDPR

20 Jan 2020
Visit/cloud/hybrid-cloud/354545/why-enterprises-are-moving-back-to-on-premise-data-centres
6.hybrid cloud

Why enterprises are moving back to on-premise data centres

15 Jan 2020
Visit/hardware/laptops/354533/dell-xps-13-new-9300-hands-on-review-chasing-perfection
7.Laptops

Dell XPS 13 (New 9300) hands-on review: Chasing perfection

14 Jan 2020
Visit/hardware/laptops/354581/dell-xps-13-2-in-1-2019-review-flipping-brilliant
8.Laptops

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2019) review: Flipping brilliant

20 Jan 2020
Visit/security/vulnerability/354562/oracle-scolds-customers-for-ignoring-critical-patches
9.vulnerability

Oracle scolds customers for ignoring critical patches

17 Jan 2020
Visit/mobile/mobile-networks/354561/a-breakdown-in-communications
10.mobile networks

A breakdown in communications

19 Jan 2020

Resources

Visit/business-operations/supply-chain-management-scm/354528/the-future-of-edi-an-ibm-point-of-view
Whitepaperwhitepaper

The future of EDI: an IBM point of view

14 Jan 2020
Visit/business-operations/supply-chain-management-scm/354527/digitally-perfecting-the-supply-chain
Whitepaperwhitepaper

Digitally perfecting the supply chain

14 Jan 2020
Visit/technology/blockchain/354525/the-total-economic-impact-of-ibm-blockchain
Whitepaperwhitepaper

The total economic impact of IBM Blockchain

14 Jan 2020
Visit/business-operations/supply-chain-management-scm/354523/the-path-to-a-thinking-supply-chain
supply chain management (SCM)whitepaper

The path to a thinking supply chain

14 Jan 2020
Visit/software/enterprise-applications/354513/three-keys-to-maximise-application-migration-and
enterprise applicationswhitepaper

Three keys to maximise application migration and modernisation success

13 Jan 2020

In-Depth & Tutorials

Visit/hardware/354584/windows-10-and-the-tools-for-agile-working
Sponsored

Windows 10 and the tools for agile working

20 Jan 2020
Visit/business-strategy/business-transformation/354580/do-you-really-need-to-invest-in-new-technology
business transformation

Do you really need to invest in new technology?

20 Jan 2020
Visit/big-data-analytics/34520/what-is-sap-hana
big data analytics

What is SAP HANA?

20 Jan 2020
Visit/mobile/mobile-networks/354561/a-breakdown-in-communications
mobile networks

A breakdown in communications

19 Jan 2020
Visit/digital-transformation/31168/four-ways-cios-can-drive-digital-transformation
digital transformation

Four ways CIOs can drive digital transformation

17 Jan 2020
Latest Reviews

Visit/hardware/laptops/354581/dell-xps-13-2-in-1-2019-review-flipping-brilliant
Laptops

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2019) review: Flipping brilliant

20 Jan 2020
Visit/mobile/mobile-phones/354559/sony-xperia-5-review-sony-gives-us-a-high-five
Mobile Phones

Sony Xperia 5 review: Sony gives us a high five

16 Jan 2020
Visit/infrastructure/network-internet/354544/adrem-netcrunch-107-review-monitoring-in-a-flash
Network & Internet

AdRem NetCrunch 10.7 review: Monitoring in a flash

15 Jan 2020
Visit/hardware/laptops/354538/acer-travelmate-x5-review-size-isnt-everything
Laptops

Acer TravelMate X5 review: Size isn’t everything

14 Jan 2020
Visit/hardware/laptops/354509/apple-macbook-pro-16in-review-a-little-bigger-a-lot-better
Laptops

Apple MacBook Pro 16in review: A little bigger, a lot better

10 Jan 2020

Windows Migration

Visit/hardware/354584/windows-10-and-the-tools-for-agile-working
Sponsored

Windows 10 and the tools for agile working

20 Jan 2020
Visit/operating-systems/microsoft-windows/354153/the-it-pro-guide-to-windows-10-migration
Whitepaperwhitepaper

The IT Pro guide to Windows 10 migration

4 Dec 2019
Visit/hardware/34716/device-as-a-service-daas-the-future-of-business-hardware
Sponsored

Device as a service (DaaS): The future of business hardware

31 Oct 2019
Visit/software/34678/making-the-most-of-windows-10
Sponsored

Making the most of Windows 10

23 Oct 2019
Visit/software/34452/unify-your-it-real-estate
Sponsored

Unify your IT real estate

20 Sep 2019
Podcasts

Visit/operating-systems/microsoft-windows/354563/the-it-pro-podcast-farewell-windows-7
Microsoft Windows

The IT Pro Podcast: Farewell Windows 7

17 Jan 2020
Visit/development/open-source/354493/the-it-pro-podcast-does-open-source-have-a-place-in-public-sector-it
open source

The IT Pro Podcast: Does open source have a place in public sector IT?

10 Jan 2020
Visit/business/business-strategy/354447/the-it-pro-podcast-looking-forward-to-2020
Business strategy

The IT Pro Podcast: Looking forward to 2020

3 Jan 2020
Visit/business/business-strategy/354433/the-it-pro-podcast-looking-back-on-2019
Business strategy

The IT Pro Podcast: Looking back on 2019

20 Dec 2019
Visit/business-strategy/collaboration/354330/the-it-pro-podcast-should-email-be-part-of-your
collaboration

The IT Pro Podcast: Should email be part of your collaboration strategy?

13 Dec 2019